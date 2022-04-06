TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how…

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Bobrisky, James Brown, others risk jail as Reps consider crossdressing prohibition

NewsEntertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian crossdressers could face jail time if a bill to outlaw crossdressing in the country becomes law.
The bill, sponsored by Muda Lawal Umar, a member of the House of Representatives, and passed first reading on Tuesday, seeks to amend the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013, to prohibit cross dressing, and for other purposes.

It is commonly assumed that the development will annoy celebrities such as Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, James Chukwueze Obialor, also known as James Brown, prominent television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, also known as Denrele, and others who make a living by crossdressing.

Most worrisome for them, the bill seeks to amend Section 4 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-clause 3 that reads,

READ ALSO

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as…

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals…

“(1) Cross—dressing done publicly is prohibited. James Brown

“(2) A person shall be deemed to have committed the offence publicly where it is published or displayed publicly notwithstanding that it was committed privately or in any place that would have ordinarily been described as private.

“Provided that this section of this Act shall not apply to cross dressing in the course of a stage play or in any bona ﬁde public entertainment.”

Particularly, the bill seeks to amend Section 5 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-clause 4 that reads:

“A person engaged in cross dressing is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for six (6) months or to a ﬁne of ﬁve hundred thousand naira (N500,000).”Denrele

Also amending section 7 of the Act, the bill seeks to introduce the word ‘cross dressing’ and deﬁning it as “…the practice of wearing clothes usually worn by a person of the opposite s8x.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his…

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Korra Obidi’s husband makes U-turn, gives another reason for his broken marriage…

Why I hide the faces of my twin babies – Funke Akindele finally spills

Why I cancelled my marriage plans last year – Alex Unusual spills

Gone are the days when men shame women for sleeping with them — Tonto Dikeh

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens react as 25-year-old man plans to wed 85-year-old lover

Uk-based Nigerian student dies after consuming ‘Cannab!s Sweet’

Lady confronts man for performing rituals right in front of her gate

Tonto Dikeh laments, asks for help to block her father as he reacts to her…

Bobrisky, James Brown, others risk jail as Reps consider crossdressing…

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor Frederick Leonard…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More