Bobrisky, James Brown, others risk jail as Reps consider crossdressing prohibition

Nigerian crossdressers could face jail time if a bill to outlaw crossdressing in the country becomes law.

The bill, sponsored by Muda Lawal Umar, a member of the House of Representatives, and passed first reading on Tuesday, seeks to amend the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013, to prohibit cross dressing, and for other purposes.

It is commonly assumed that the development will annoy celebrities such as Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, James Chukwueze Obialor, also known as James Brown, prominent television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, also known as Denrele, and others who make a living by crossdressing.

Most worrisome for them, the bill seeks to amend Section 4 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-clause 3 that reads,