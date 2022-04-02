Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving birth to three kids for him

A lady has shared sad story of how she was bullied massively after giving birth to three kids for her blood brother.

Sharing her story, the lady revealed that she was not aware that he was her blood brother, because they met while she was working as a house maid.

She found out years later after some relatives visited them and broke the news to them.

Read her story,

“I married my own blood brother. People bully us saying we gave birth to abn0rmal children we are in an incest relationship.

We met in town. I never knew him. I was working as a housemaid and I saw him. We fell in love and started living together and produced three children.

Later we found out we share the same mother and father. We made a mistake but it was already too late to correct the mistake.

We found out after relatives visited and told us we were related. I was confused and started hiding from people.

After we discovered the truth, what my husband did was unbelievable. His reaction shocked me to my bones. He was very okay with what we did.

After facing much bully, I had to move out of the house and move to another place with my three children although it has been difficult”.

Watch video below,