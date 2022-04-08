My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old girl shares story

A 16-year-old girl identified as Bukola Okeowo has narrated how her 43-year-old biological father, Emmanuel Odega, allegedly defiled her severally.

Bukola shared her sad ordeal to an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

While being led in evidence by State Prosecutor, the survivor revealed her father had been having sex with her at the age of 14.

She also stated that his father claimed that the “holy spirit” instructed him to have sexual intercourse with her.

“I was 14 years when the incident happened. It initially started with him touching my body. When I noticed this, I moved my body from him. I told my twin brother about it the next morning but he shunned and did not believe me.

The next day, he had sex with me at night. I could not shout or do anything because my father threatened me.

I saw him at my back at midnight telling me to pack my things that I will leave the house that day. As I was packing, I was scared he might have sex with me again so I locked the door inside.

After some interventions from the landlord and another old man, I opened the door. He took my bag and dragged me out. It was from there, that I started shouting for help.

Some boys in the neighbourhood came out and confronted him that where was he taking me to at the time of the night.

He told them he is my father and that I will not stay in that house again. It was at that time I explained to the other old man that my father had been having sex with me for almost one year,” she said.

The survivor said the old man called the estate chairman the following morning and thereafter asked if she wanted to pursue the case and she conceded.

She said she had told her father’s girlfriend, one aunty Gloria in April 2021 who later got in contact with her mother on Facebook and informed her of the incident.

“The case was later reported at Langbasa Police Station in Ajah after that it was transferred to State Command.

“I later went to Gender Police Station and they took me to Mirabel Medical Centre where various tests were carried out.

“I also went to Domestic Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA) for counselling,” she said.

While responding to the counsel, Mr Buhari Momoodu, the young lady said she had once been raped before her father allegedly had canal knowledge of her.

In her response to the counsel if she had any quarrel with her father, she said no “but he said we were not peaceful and he took us to his girlfriend’s place to stay.”

“I always saw my father as a role model because people respect him. He always prays and sometimes es, he wakes us up at midnight to pray,” she said.

Another witness, Dr Oyedeji Alagbe, a forensic examiner at Mirabel Centre told the court that he carried out a medical report on their survivor on June 28, 2021.

He said his findings showed no fresh injuries to her private part but its examination showed that the survivor has had repeated forceful vagina penetration.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until June 6 for the continuation of the trial.