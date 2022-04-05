Nigerian man sheds tears of joy as his wife gives birth after two miscarriages [Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video recorded a man’s priceless surprise after his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The man who couldn’t stop himself from crying raced up and down the hallway. He burst into tears as he held the child, because his wife had previously had two miscarriages and he is now a father for the first time.

Netizens, who were moved to tears as well, congratulated the new father in the comments section.

goddess08 wrote: “Awwww, congrats to him and wifey. May the joy and happiness be permanent in Jesus name.”

adestitoali wrote: “What God cannot do doesnt exist. I am happy for the family,thank you God for your mercy”

See more reactions from social media users below;

Watch the video below ;

