Nigerians react to Tania’s response after she was asked how she feels whenever she’s referred to as Wizkid’s ex

Nigerian entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo has received accolades after addressing those who refer to her as singer, Wizkid’s ex.

Recall that Tania Omotayo was popular in the early 2000s for being the girlfriend of award-winning singer, Wizkid.

The two dated for five years between 2011 to 2016 and broke up for good when Wizkid’s impregnated his second baby mama.

They were one of the hottest couples back then as Wizkid even mentioned her name in his ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ song featuring Seun Kuti.

Just recently, the CEO of Ziva kids and the mum of one had a chit chat with Chude Jideonwo where she was asked how she still feels when people refer to her as the singer’s ex despite being married.

Her response caught many off guards as she boldly indirectly stated that she was proud to have dated the singer.

According to Tania, she dated the singer isn’t bothered when people still tie her with him.

Following the internet, Tania is currently trending online as she received praises from Nigerians over her response to her critics.

kueen_bsa :That response

oluwasuspect :See reply na. That’s an ex that made it

standxl: A proud ex and more

_just_toke: I love that reply

ogunancy: Is d answer for me best answer

okikiholar_gold: I love her fats on period

energy 20248: A queen

fonnypretty: if confidence was a person n data on period pooooh

rienne_leeca: Confidence