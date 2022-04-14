TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister…

Nigerians react to Tania’s response after she was asked how she feels whenever she’s referred to as Wizkid’s ex

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo has received accolades after addressing those who refer to her as singer, Wizkid’s ex.

Recall that Tania Omotayo was popular in the early 2000s for being the girlfriend of award-winning singer, Wizkid.

The two dated for five years between 2011 to 2016 and broke up for good when Wizkid’s impregnated his second baby mama.

READ ALSO

Wizkid finally breaks silence after losing two Grammy awards

I couldn’t sleep because Wizkid didn’t win a Grammy Award –…

They were one of the hottest couples back then as Wizkid even mentioned her name in his ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ song featuring Seun Kuti.

Just recently, the CEO of Ziva kids and the mum of one had a chit chat with Chude Jideonwo where she was asked how she still feels when people refer to her as the singer’s ex despite being married.

Her response caught many off guards as she boldly indirectly stated that she was proud to have dated the singer.

According to Tania, she dated the singer isn’t bothered when people still tie her with him.

Following the internet, Tania is currently trending online as she received praises from Nigerians over her response to her critics.

kueen_bsa :That response

oluwasuspect :See reply na. That’s an ex that made it

standxl: A proud ex and more

_just_toke: I love that reply

ogunancy: Is d answer for me best answer

okikiholar_gold: I love her fats on period

energy 20248: A queen

fonnypretty: if confidence was a person n data on period pooooh

rienne_leeca: Confidence

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to Tania’s response after she was asked how she feels…

Proffer solutions instead of just criticising – Zahra Buhari slams Nigerians

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

”May you very lack in Jesus name” – James Brown accidentally curses fans while…

“Phd holder wey illiterate like me dey help type caption” – Nkechi Blessing…

Portable bags endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (Video)

My next girl must have university degree at least – Opeyemi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More