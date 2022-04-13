Reactions as leaked video of married comedian, Cute Abiola and alleged side-chic surfaces

A video of popular married comedian, Cute Abiola and his alleged side chick has sparked reactions on social media.

Recall, hours ago, anonymous and controversial writer, Gistlovers alleged that the comedian is having several amorous affairs despite being married.

It was also alleged that his intimate relationships with several ladies is what made his marriage shaky and now on the verge of collapsing.

He was also accused of sleeping with ladies in exchange for roles in his skits.

In a recent development, a loved-up video of Cute Abiola with one of his alleged side-chic, Mandy Kiss has emerged, thereby triggering reactions online.

Sharing the video, Gistlovers wrote:

“Episodes of DODOMAYANA 1, Biola oni Oloko Yalumo,pin Kaarile chin chin 😂😂no be only woman Dey do olosho afterall😂😂😂Olosho men sef Dey, their name Na BROStitute 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️i come in peace”

Watch the video below: