‘They are threatening to kill my daughter if she speaks’- Mother of girl at center of Chrisland School tape

News
By Ezie Innocent

The mother of the girl who has become a hot topic in Nigeria due to her romp with schoolboys has given the popular Chrisland School s3x tape a new dimension.

The mother of the child believes her daughter is in danger of not revealing the truth about what happened between her and her male classmates who were involved in s3xual behavior.

Recall that a 10-year-old female Chrisland Schools Lagos student was allegedly raped by classmates while on a trip to Dubai, UAE.

According to the woman’s own account of the report, they have been receiving threats that her daughter will be killed.

“They have been threatening my daughter that if she speaks out, they are going to kill her; that it is men’s world that she should keep quiet, she shouldn’t disclose to me,” she is heard saying in the video.

The anonymous woman did not stop there, accusing Chrisland School of covering up the incident.

“About a month ago, I was on my way out of Lagos. So, I got a call from Mrs. Azike, the headteacher from Chrisland; she called me (to say) that she needed to see me. I said I would come when I returned, and two days later, I came to the school. When I got to the school, I met her with two other women in her office,” the woman explained.

She added,

“They wanted me to know my daughter, whom I left in their care that they took to Dubai, kissed a boy, and the boy kissed her, and they found out that they got that kissing thing from ‘truth and dare’, which I said I would curtail her. They said (what) they wanted me to do is to take her phone so they won’t continue practising that, and I said OK.”

Some weeks later, the school’s principal Georgie Azike invited her to a Zoom meeting, she disclosed. At the meeting, “Mr. Akin, the meeting host, preached forgiveness,” noting that she was confused about the message. According to her, she did not know about the alleged rape until another parent showed a video of her daughter engaging in sexual acts with her schoolmates.

“So please, I’m begging Nigeria to help me because Chrisland was trying to hide this issue. They were trying to push us out of the way, and my daughter was psychologically insane,” she said. “Please, I need help as a mother. I’m begging fellow Nigerians to help me. The part that Chrisland played to cover up this rape issue.”

