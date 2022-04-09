TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in new post triggers speculations (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Despite her painful divorce from her spouse, Dr. Justin Dean, popular dancer Korra Obidi has many followers swooning over her beauty.

It should be noted that Korra and her husband have been fighting on social media about their marriage, which has gone sour for a variety of reasons.

Fans quizzed Korra Obidi on the sudden spark of beauty in women following divorce or the breakup of a relationship in a dance challenge in which she participated.

Why do ladies get finer after divorce or break ups? 😂😂😂😍😍😍 now Dr go dey regret 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love her energy though 😍👏❤️,” a fan wrote.

Another user added, “Doctor justin will soon do question and answer session 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

