You have a special place in hell – Ifu Ennada tackles married men who have extramarital affairs

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ifu Ennada, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has spoken out against married guys who have extramarital affairs.

Following the revelation of Yul Edochie’s second marriage, the Reality star advised men who profess to be Christians to avoid getting married if they know they will not be faithful to only one woman.

She recommended men who cheat on their wives to use some form of protection when doing so, because it would be selfish if he contracted a sickness as a result of his trysts and passed it on to his wife.

The ladies who were single were not forgotten. She slammed single women who have affairs with committed husbands, claiming that they had a special spot in hell reserved for them.

See her post below:

