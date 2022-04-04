Young girl narrates how her mother killed her father when she was just 10

A 14-year-old girl identified as Divine has shared sad story of how her mother killed her father in the presence of her children.

According to Divine, her parents were always fighting and on that particular day, her mother brought a heavy object and hit her father with it until he blef and died.

Sharing her story to Afrimax, she said,

“My mother was a very beautiful woman and we were surprised when she murdered dad. I was just 10 years old when it happened.

Before my father gave up, he looked at all his children and told us he was going to die and he’s sorry but he loves us so much.

They were in the house and they started fighting. One came insulting another. We thought it was the misunderstandings they always had. But my mother brought out an object and hit him so hard and we found our father on the floor bleeding….

We were scared and ran outside crying and stayed there till the next morning. Neighbors saw us and asked why we’re not going to school. we said our parents are killing each other. They were curious and went inside and saw my father lying in pool of blood with my mother sitting beside him”.

Watch video below,