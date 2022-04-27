Yul Edochie opens up on having a second wife, shows off his newborn son with her

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked controversy on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.

The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has a second wife identified as Judy Austin.

Recall, months ago, it was rumoured that the ace actor welcomed a child with his sidechick, a report which the actor stylishly debunked.

However, he has now come out to confirm that he now has a son for Judy Austin, whom he referred to as his second wife.

He wrote,

“It’s time for the world to meet my son.

His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”