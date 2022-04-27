Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked controversy on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.
The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has a second wife identified as Judy Austin.
Recall, months ago, it was rumoured that the ace actor welcomed a child with his sidechick, a report which the actor stylishly debunked.
However, he has now come out to confirm that he now has a son for Judy Austin, whom he referred to as his second wife.
He wrote,
“It’s time for the world to meet my son.
His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES