“I’m crying” – Maureen Esisi reacts as ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the knot (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Maureen Esisi, also known as Red Vigor, has spoken out after her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, married Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s niece, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The actor took to Instagram to share photos from their traditional wedding, prompting congratulatory messages.

Blossom Chukwujekwu remarries only two years after his marriage with Red Vigor falls apart due to infidelity.

However, just moments after Blossom’s wedding photos went viral, his ex took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that set tongues wagging.

Sharing a laughing meme, she wrote:

“My DMs!!! Abeg naaaaaaaa. I am crying”

See the post below:

