After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins

A Nigerian man identified as Chinedu Njirinzu, has died three months after his wife gave birth to a set of twins.

Reports gathered that the couple had been waiting for 16 years to have a child following their marriage.

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Igwe Ihedioha, took to Facebook on Friday May 6, to mourn him.

He revealed how the deceased loved his sister so much despite the fact that they didn’t have a child in 16 years.

“Words have failed me. I am heart broken by the sudden death of my brother in-law, Prince Chinedu Njirinzu(Skippo)

“He loved my sister so much and supported her for the 16 years of waiting on the Lord for child. Just 3 months after God answered their prayers with Twins(boy and girl), now he is no more” he wrote.