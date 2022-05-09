TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra…

After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Chinedu Njirinzu, has died three months after his wife gave birth to a set of twins.

Reports gathered that the couple had been waiting for 16 years to have a child following their marriage.

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Igwe Ihedioha, took to Facebook on Friday May 6, to mourn him.

READ ALSO

Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

He revealed how the deceased loved his sister so much despite the fact that they didn’t have a child in 16 years.

“Words have failed me. I am heart broken by the sudden death of my brother in-law, Prince Chinedu Njirinzu(Skippo)

“He loved my sister so much and supported her for the 16 years of waiting on the Lord for child. Just 3 months after God answered their prayers with Twins(boy and girl), now he is no more” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi called…

Lady narrates embarrassing thing a man did to her after telling him she’s…

Why I agreed to marry Eazi – Temi Otedola opens up

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Married woman who lost one eye to domestic violence, dies as husband beats her…

“I had just N3500” – Father of quadruplets who ran away after…

You don’t have the ability to choose who to fall in love with – Yul…

Video of man taking coke and mango, sparks reactions

Man excited as girlfriend who served him ‘breakfast’, gets dumped by…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More