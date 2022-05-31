Bankole Wellington, also known as ‘Banky W’ recently expressed his concern over the dress actress, Jemima Osunde, wore to Inidima Okojie’s wedding.

The white wedding was a high fashion event that had many entertainers in attendance.

Jemima wore a black couture chic gown that was heavily admired by fashion lovers but Banky W. seemed to have a little problem with the dress which exposed some part of her cleavage.

Banky W wrote:

“I can’t seem to find the rest of your dress. Pls where is it?!?!”

Jemima Osunde responded saying:

“papa I can explain….. material finished when we were sewing the sleeves and it’s sample material”.

The funny video has sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See screenshots: