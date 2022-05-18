Fan stirs speculations about domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A concerned fan has raised concerns about possible domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage.

This comes after a blog shared a piece of news about the rib-cracker, lamenting how Nigerians use generators to run businesses in order to pay electricity bills.

“Only in Nigeria where you fuel your generator for in your business and use the profit from the business to pay NEPA Bill”.

Reacting a Twitter user identified as Ette Obong urged Helen Paul to open up if she is going through domestic violence.

The fan wrote:

“Madam if you’re going through domestic violence, talk stop cutting through corners”

In other news; A lady has said that she’d quite her job as a salesgirl to take up working as a night worker after making lots of money.

