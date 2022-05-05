TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

Floyd Mayweather left feeling unloved as various fans skip him to pose with Anthony Joshua (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Floyd Mayweather, a popular American boxer, was captured in a video looking sad as fans skipped him to pose with Anthony Joshua.

The boxer, who may have assumed himself to be a popular and well-liked figure, was disillusioned when fans were seen skipping him to pose with Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

As seen in the viral video, the two boxing champions waited for fans who wanted to take a picture with them. Those who did attend, on the other hand, chose to snap with Anthony Joshua while ignoring Floyd Mayweather.

READ ALSO

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail Whitemoney after he…

“If the person you want to tattoo is ugly, tell your…

However, Anthony Joshua, as sharp as ever, drew his fellow boxer closer so they could all be in the picture.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Floyd Mayweather left feeling unloved as various fans skip him to pose with…

Israel DMW reveals how much Davido spends on haircut

Good Samaritan calls out female beggar who blocked her after she mistakenly sent…

Young man uses his granny to beg white client for money via video call (Watch)

Young man uses his granny to beg white client for money via video call (Watch)

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi heaps blame on him for…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More