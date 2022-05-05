Good Samaritan calls out female beggar who blocked her after she mistakenly sent her N30,000 instead of N3k

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A lady identified as Weird Xcott has narrated her sad experience with a female beggar who asked her for help on Facebook.

According to her, she met the lady on Facebook, and she begged her for N2k or N3k to sort out some needs.

Sadly, she blocked her benefactor after she mistakenly sent N30,000 to her instead of the N3,000 she had asked for.

Sharing the sad experience, Xcott wrote,

“I met a random girl on Facebook. She begged me to help her with 2 or 3k. I mistakenly sent her 30k and she blocked me for no reason and didn’t refund my money after I sent her my account on FB”.

In other news; A suspected yahoo boy employed the services of his grandma to convince a white woman to send money to them.

In a video which was posted online, the elderly woman could be seen chatting with the oyibo client via video call.

She begged the foreigner to send money to her because she is hungry. The mama made the plea in the presence of her grandson and some other members of the family.

