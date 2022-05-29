“I never slept with your best friend; move on” – Dancer Kaffy’s ex-husband breaks silence

Papi J Ameh, the ex husband of popular dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau better known as Kaffy, has denied sleeping with her friends.

The dancer had revealed that she and her ex husband stopped sleeping together three years before their divorce and had revealed that her husband slept with her best friend.

Her ex husband has refuted sleeping with her best friends and has advised her to move on.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote:

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and in my marriage.

“I take full responsibility of all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses.

“However, I never slept wit your best friend or close pals- neither have I ever been viooolllent towards you,contrary to the narratives flying around about me.

“Anyway, It has been a year since the marriage officially ended. I’ve tried to move on and I do advise you do the same too.

“I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives.

“This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject.”

