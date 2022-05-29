TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

“She likes sleeping in between my husband and I” – Lady laments…

“I never slept with your best friend; move on” – Dancer Kaffy’s ex-husband breaks silence

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Papi J Ameh, the ex husband of popular dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau better known as Kaffy, has denied sleeping with her friends.
The dancer had revealed that she and her ex husband stopped sleeping together three years before their divorce and had revealed that her husband slept with her best friend.

Her ex husband has refuted sleeping with her best friends and has advised her to move on.
In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote:

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and in my marriage.

READ ALSO

“My husband cheated on me with my best friend” – Dancer…

Toyin Lawani blasts Caroline extensively, calls her out for…

“I take full responsibility of all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses.

“However, I never slept wit your best friend or close pals- neither have I ever been viooolllent towards you,contrary to the narratives flying around about me.

“Anyway, It has been a year since the marriage officially ended. I’ve tried to move on and I do advise you do the same too.

“I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives.

“This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

“She likes sleeping in between my husband and I” – Lady laments inseparable bond…

Osas Ighodaro called out for allegedly sleeping with married colleague, Stan Nze

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

Osinachi family fix date for late singer’s burial, hints at returning bride…

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I never slept with your best friend; move on” – Dancer…

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Men with good intentions are boring – Lady says

Whitemoney, Tega, and others turn up as Emmanuel launches fitness brand (Video)

Man narrates horrible experience at house party where armed robbers attended

They want to kill a superstar – Portable says after surviving another auto…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More