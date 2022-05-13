TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak”…

“I opened doors for Afrobeat that no one could open” Burna Boy blows hot at those comparing his song with others

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Burna Boy, an award-winning singer, has slammed a blogger for comparing his song to that of other African artists.

He claims to have opened doors in Afrobeats that no other artist has ever been able to open.

He wrote, “Paid blog!!! Stop comparing my song to any Africa artist song!! I have been opening doors for afrobeat that could have never be opened!”.

READ ALSO

“A mummy’s boy is a red flag” Fans worry as Burna Boy holds…

Burna Boy allegedly breaks up with Stefflon Don after…

See his post below;

In other news; A Kenyan man identified as Otieno has expressed deep regrets for linking up with a lady he met on online dating platform, Tinder.

The 36-year-old man said that after chatting with the lady known as Wambo for six weeks, they agreed to meet.

Otieno joined Tinder in January 2022 after his relationship of three years ended because his girlfriend left him for his bestfriend.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak” – Yul Edochie…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

Lady narrates what her madam did to her after catching her with her husband…

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts after ex-lover accused her of wearing an underwear…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“He is an epitome of consistency, success and humility” – Annie Idibia…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Nigerian man dissolves his marriage after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’

“I opened doors for Afrobeat that no one could open” Burna Boy blows hot at…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

Broke women only hold a man’s destiny back – Married man warns bachelors

“Na me chop the main breakfast” – Man laments as his sister…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More