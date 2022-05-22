“I’ve heard the loveliest things about your beautiful bride” – Adesua celebrates Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Legendary actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington congratulates her actor colleague, Blossom Chukwujekwu on his marriage with wife, Ehinome Akhuemokhan.
On Friday, May 20, news broke that the popular actor was remarrying after his divorce with wife, Maureen Esisi.

The news triggered varied reactions and several news had trailed the recent event as netizens shared their opinions with some who shared their excitement that the actor has found love again, while others criticized his choice of bride.
Adesua has shared a lovely picture of the new couple on her Instagram page, captioning it:

Blossommm, so happy for you. I’ve heard the loveliest things about your beautiful bride, Ehi. May the Lord bless your home and fill it with joy, laughter, favour, prosperity in Jesus name. Love you brother.”

