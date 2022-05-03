Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

A Nigerian woman boasted about how much money she makes each month from her job, which is to care for aged people abroad.

In a video she shared on social media, she can be seen walking with an elderly man and revealing that she earns N2 million per month as his caregiver.

The lady further stated that she had no intention of pressuring others to believe her story. She went on to explain that she has ten houses in Nigeria purely because of the money she earns from her job.

Watch the video;

