TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to…

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman boasted about how much money she makes each month from her job, which is to care for aged people abroad.

In a video she shared on social media, she can be seen walking with an elderly man and revealing that she earns N2 million per month as his caregiver.

The lady further stated that she had no intention of pressuring others to believe her story. She went on to explain that she has ten houses in Nigeria purely because of the money she earns from her job.

READ ALSO

Lady marries her co-worker after dumping boyfriend of four…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that…

Watch the video;

In other news; A married man and his lover were discovered dead in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Jakande Estate in Isolo, Lagos.

According to The Nation, neighbors found the couple’s corpses on Sunday, May 1, after discovering that the car had been running all night Saturday, April 30.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle arrives Lagos, narrowly escapes stray bullet from…

Angry youths destroy car in Omoku community because the owner allegedly drove…

‘Being a girlfriend is not an occupation’ – Reno Omokri to ladies

I’m a billionaire’ – BBNaija star, Mercy Eke brags

Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More