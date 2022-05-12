Man dumps girlfriend by surprising her with iPhone 13 Pro Max as goodbye gift (Video)

A Nigerian woman has revealed how her boyfriend ended their relationship in an unexpected and costly way.

He sent her a gift of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with a breakup letter hidden inside the phone pack.

In a viral video, the lady is seen unboxing her gift when she notices the short note, which she interprets as the end of her relationship.

The short note read; ”It’s over between us”

She posted the clip and captioned it; ”Breakfast well served with iPhone 13 Pro Max”

Watch the video below;

