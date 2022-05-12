I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan says he doesn’t wants her back

Opeyemi Falegan, Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-boyfriend, has denied claims that he apologized to her because he wants her back.

On Monday, May 9, Opeyemi had an IG live session with OAP DaddyFreeze in which he publicly apologized to Nkechi for dragging them over their breakup. He expressed his love for her and asked her to forgive him.

Many assumed he apologized because he desired the actress’s return. Opeyemi, on the other hand, claimed in a video sent to actor Uche Maduagwu that he never apologized to Nkechi because he wanted to take her back. He also claimed that the actress had bad hygiene.

In his words;