I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan says he doesn’t wants her back

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Opeyemi Falegan, Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-boyfriend, has denied claims that he apologized to her because he wants her back.

On Monday, May 9, Opeyemi had an IG live session with OAP DaddyFreeze in which he publicly apologized to Nkechi for dragging them over their breakup. He expressed his love for her and asked her to forgive him.

Many assumed he apologized because he desired the actress’s return. Opeyemi, on the other hand, claimed in a video sent to actor Uche Maduagwu that he never apologized to Nkechi because he wanted to take her back. He also claimed that the actress had bad hygiene.

In his words;

I apologised for different reasons. I apologised because I wanted bygones to be bygones. Not because I want her back..for what? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene. You have to tell a woman to change her panties in three days? You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning? After the whole thing everywhere is messed up…You want me to manage that? No I wouldn’t”

