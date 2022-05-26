Moment female IG star caught woman opening her car to sit and snap pictures

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Star Dawkins, an American businesswoman and Instagram celebrity, revealed how she caught a Caucasian woman posing with her car as if it were her own.

She posted a video of the woman opening her car door and sitting down to take photos for social media.

According to the female rap star, she was recording the car from a close distance in order to brag about how blessed she was.

Star was taken aback when she saw the woman so at ease inside her.

The entrepreneur captioned;

”I’ve learned when U have money it’s best not to hit these white ppl BUT I’m Furious ! I’m drained having to protect myself in this crazy ass world this coulda been a white kid ready to shoot ! u Caucasian’s in Miami have no home training this is veryyyyy scary @prestigeautospamia your staff should be working and is doing this !!! Nobody was apologetic.”

