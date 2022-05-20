Peter Nielsen who killed his Nigerian singer wife and daughter at their Banana Island home is sentenced to death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Nielsen, who murdered his Nigerian singer wife and daughter at their Banana Island home, has finally been sentenced to death.

Nielsen, a Danish national, was sentenced to death for the murder of Zainab Alizee and their three-year-old daughter at their Banana Island home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

On Friday, May 20, a Lagos High Court judge sentenced Peter Nielsen to death by hanging for the murder of his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Nielsen, 54, was convicted by Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile on two counts of murder brought by the Lagos State Government.

Lagos State Government accused Peter Nielsen of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3.45 a.m. on April 5, 2018, at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.
He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

