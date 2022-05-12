Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has been dragged heavily after she took to Instagram to reintroduce herself to her fans.

Judy in her post, referred to herself as Queen Bathsheba and mother of Queen Solomon.

“QUEEN BATHSHEBA! Mother of King Solomon. Wife of the great King David. You get the point??? If you don’t gerrit, forgerrabourit”, she wrote.

This is coming weeks after Yul announced the birth of his son with her. He also announced that he has taken her as second wife.

Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”