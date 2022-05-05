Sanwo Olu’s wife issues warning to Lagos girls sleeping with Dogs

Following viral reports of some Lagos girls committing bestiality by sleeping with dogs for money, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, has now urged Nigerian youths to avoid ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.
A spokesperson in her office, Olubukonla Nwonah, said in a statement that she spoke at a special Eid-el-Fitr event hosted by the state’s first family at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan.
Mrs Sanwo-Olu said,
“As we bask in the euphoria of this sacred celebration, it is also important to seize the opportunity of this spiritual exercise to admonish our children and youths to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.
“As parents and guardians too, we must lead by example and pay closer attention to the totality of what concerns our children and wards. It is okay to intrude into their privacy and ensure that we guide them on the right path.”
