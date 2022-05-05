Sanwo Olu’s wife issues warning to Lagos girls sleeping with Dogs

Following viral reports of some Lagos girls committing bestiality by sleeping with dogs for money, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, has now urged Nigerian youths to avoid ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.

A spokesperson in her office, Olubukonla Nwonah, said in a statement that she spoke at a special Eid-el-Fitr event hosted by the state’s first family at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said,