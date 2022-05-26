TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water,…

Singer, Teni reveals intention to undergo butt enlargement surgery

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Teniola Apata, better known by her stage name Teni, a Nigerian songstress, has stated that she is considering undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

The ‘For You’ singer joked about this in a video she posted on her Instagram story, noting that she wants her hips to be huge.

However, while discussing her plans, one of her associates threatened to get his hands on her new backside if she went ahead with the surgery.

READ ALSO

Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves…

Teni was shocked by what he said and asked him a rhetorical question about who he intended to get touchy with.

Watch the video below;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Following a week-long spat between investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo and actress Tonto Dikeh, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has been asked to remove Dikeh as their ambassador.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with upcoming male skit…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne…

‘Stop bleaching your son’s skin, it’s dangerous’ – Fans blasts Tonto Dikeh

Herbalist impregnates female customer, clashes with her husband over baby’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment female IG star caught woman opening her car to sit and snap pictures

Man who reportedly lost his wife and four children to IPOB attack, speaks

Singer, Teni reveals intention to undergo butt enlargement surgery

Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

How Tonto Dikeh ruined many lives – Kemi Olunloyo speaks as she calls on NAPTIP…

Ka3na declares to run for president under APC

Headies 2022: It hurts not being nominated – Laycon cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More