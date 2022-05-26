How Tonto Dikeh ruined many lives – Kemi Olunloyo speaks as she calls on NAPTIP to remove the actress as ambassador

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Following a week-long spat between investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo and actress Tonto Dikeh, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has been asked to remove Dikeh as their ambassador.

In a new post, Kemi Olunloyo called for the removal of Tonto Dikeh as ambassador of NAPTIP, which is an a law enforcement agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Olunloyo said a Nigerian Agency responsible for educating young ladies against human trafficking, sex slavery in other countries should not have a bad role model like Tonto representing them.

Speaking further, Olunloyo said Tonto Dikeh has ruined a lot of lives of young ladies as her female fans who are drug users, weed laced Shisha smokers endorse her bad behavior, threats and blackmail.

She wrote:

“A Nigerian Agency responsible for educating young ladies against human trafficking, sex slavery in other countries should NOT have a bad role model like Tonto representing them. She does these things for money and has no genuine interest in trafficked girls.

“Tonto Dikeh has ruined a lot of lives of young ladies. You should see the attitude and demeanor of her female fans. Many are drug users, weed laced Shisha smokers and they endorse her bad behavior, threats and blackmail. I urge

@naptipnigeriato REMOVE her as an Ambassador ASAP.”

