Why you should stop shaving your pubic hair – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Nkiru Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, a self-acclaimed relationship expert, has advised women to stop shaving their pubic hair.

According to a relationship expert who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, pubic hairs protect the private part from bacteria and other infections, so women should refrain from shaving or waxing the hair in their genital area.

Blessing CEO went on to say that even if you want to shave, don’t completely shave off all the hair in the area; instead, simply reduce the level with a pair of scissors.

She captioned the video:

“Ladies stop shaving 🪒 your pubic hairs all the time .
Even waxing your private part, e get why ,..”

