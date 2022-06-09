TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“50 is gold, and so are you” – Governor Seyi Makinde writes heartwarming note to wife on her birthday

By Ezie Innocent

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has written his wife, Tamunominini, a heartfelt birthday note.

Her husband, who described her as his gold, has lavished praise on the first lady of Oyo state, who celebrates 50th birthday today, June 9.

The governor used his social media page to showcase beautiful image of his wife while also writing her a statement of prayer and love.

He wrote:

“50 is gold.
And so are you.
Happy birthday, my darling Ominini.
I pray that God grants you many more beautiful years.
Love you always.”

His social media followers have followed suit, as they also congratulated her on her new age, swamping his Instagram comment section with their own various wonderful birthday greetings, and earnest prayers.

