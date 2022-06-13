TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“Be like them don wipe Zazu Oraimo cord” – Video of Portable looking close to tears stirs reactions (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Superstar singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has been seen looking close to tears while in the midst of a crowd.

The singer who has become the streets and internet sensation after he dropped his hit track, Zazoo, was seen hemmed in all sides by people who were trying to mollify him.

The reason why the superstar was seen in such a state is, at the moment, yet to be ascertained but, it seems the singer almost got into a fight.

READ ALSO

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke…

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after…

The viral clip has stirred varied reactions among social media users:

michael._u wrote: ” Make he dey wear shirt 00, because if person wipe am oraimo cord like this, he go feel am!”

applebutterp wrote: “Since this guy became celebrity we never hear word,God who we offend”

callmechefifeanyi wrote: “Why is he always in this kind of places ??”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Female fan goes haywire, nearly faints over what Davido did to her at an event…

“Be like them don wipe Zazu Oraimo cord” – Video of Portable looking…

“When a child gives birth to a child” – Lady slammed for fixing wig on a…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Drama as Mercy Aigbe and Lagos socialite, Lara Olukotun fight dirty at an event;…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

Kizz Daniel replies lady who asked him for N100k to prove he isn’t stingy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More