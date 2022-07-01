TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

“Can’t you just keep quiet?” – Chizzy Alichi bashed over comment following Funke Akindele’s marriage failure

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has been [email protected] by her colleague Actress Seilat Adebowale and some Netizens over her comments.

Recall that Funke Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz took to Instagram on Thursday, 30th of June to announce his separation from his wife.

READ ALSO

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s…

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Funke Akindele Breaks…

According to him, the last two years has been difficult for them and he tried his best to make things work.

He added that he had to leave their home as the actress insisted he parks out.

Reacting to the announcement, Chizzy Alichi took to Instagram to reassure her fans and followers that her own marriage is still intact.

In her words:
“My marriage is working and will continue to work in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

On seeing this, Actress Seilat Adebowale wasted no time in dragging the Chizzy as the statement did not sit right with her.

She wrote:
“Sad how people laugh over someone else’s predicament. And awon “my own marriage will work”…how about you say the prayer in your home or in your mind and those who go would always have something to say about every issue..it is well with you all.”

However, the [email protected] didn’t end there as Netizens also called out the actress for her statement and choices of words

Here are some comments below:
chocolate__smoothie wrote:
“It’s the insensitive timing for me.”

iam_renny wrote:
“Who ask you ..mstww”

iamkellyeazy wrote:
“Over Sabi house wife 🤣🤣🤣”

queenifits wrote:
“Can’t u just be quiet 4 now😳”

capry_sunn wrote:
“Nobody sha ask you mama 🙏

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

Man offers N100k to anyone who locates lady that defended passenger on airplane

Yul Edochie speaks on Tiwa Savage, reveals what his politician friend told him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More