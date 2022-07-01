“Can’t you just keep quiet?” – Chizzy Alichi bashed over comment following Funke Akindele’s marriage failure

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, has been [email protected] by her colleague Actress Seilat Adebowale and some Netizens over her comments.

Recall that Funke Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz took to Instagram on Thursday, 30th of June to announce his separation from his wife.

According to him, the last two years has been difficult for them and he tried his best to make things work.

He added that he had to leave their home as the actress insisted he parks out.

Reacting to the announcement, Chizzy Alichi took to Instagram to reassure her fans and followers that her own marriage is still intact.

In her words:

“My marriage is working and will continue to work in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

On seeing this, Actress Seilat Adebowale wasted no time in dragging the Chizzy as the statement did not sit right with her.

She wrote:

“Sad how people laugh over someone else’s predicament. And awon “my own marriage will work”…how about you say the prayer in your home or in your mind and those who go would always have something to say about every issue..it is well with you all.”

However, the [email protected] didn’t end there as Netizens also called out the actress for her statement and choices of words

Here are some comments below:

chocolate__smoothie wrote:

“It’s the insensitive timing for me.”

iam_renny wrote:

“Who ask you ..mstww”

iamkellyeazy wrote:

“Over Sabi house wife 🤣🤣🤣”

queenifits wrote:

“Can’t u just be quiet 4 now😳”

capry_sunn wrote:

“Nobody sha ask you mama 🙏