Finally I will be free from all the pains – Monalisa Stephen shares cryptic post

Nigerian actress, Monalisa Stephen has stirred emotions on social media after penning down a scary post via Instagram.

The chubby actress in her post, talked about departing and becoming free from betrayals and pains.

According to her, she trusts too much and always end up being betrayed. She said she can’t wait to be free from the voices.

In her words:

“This moments before my departure, I feel more clarity than I have ever felt. Finally I will be free. I will be free from the voices. from the pains and from you. I can’t stand the betrayals. I trust too much and too quickly. This is not what I want and I can’t help it. I am just too weak so I quit.”