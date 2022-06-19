Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband, JJC Skillz

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Funke Akindele, a talented Nollywood actress, has finally broken silence about her rumored breakup with husband JJC Skillz.

Funke’s decision to celebrate her husband, JJC Skillz, on Father’s Day has put to rest many rumors that the couple had split up.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on her official Instagram page, JJC is a wonderful and caring father. The 44-year-old also used the medium to appreciate the singer and also to pray for him.

Sharing series of photos JJC snapped with all his children, Funke wrote;

Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life!”

Taking to the the comment section of the post to react, JJC wrote;

“Awwwww thank you darling God bless and protect us #familyfirst #thebellos

