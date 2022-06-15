“God please heal her for us” – Fans pray as Tems postpones UK shows after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis

Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a. Tems, an internationally recognized music star, has canceled several upcoming shows in the United Kingdom after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

Although Reflux Laryngitis is not a serious medical condition, it is a condition that completely paralyzes the voice and is caused by acids or other chemicals that come up from the stomach.

However, Tems expressed sadness over having to reschedule the events after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

“Hey gang, it breaks my heart to say this but there is no other option for me,” she wrote in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday. “I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice. “On doctor’s advise, I’ve postponed the two shows this week, the Birmingham show on the 15th of June (It’s tomorrow, yeah I know) and the first London show on the 17th of July,” she added. Apologizing to fans for the inconvenience, Tems promised they would be getting the “best show ever” whenever she is back on her feet. “The new dates will be announced tomorrow. All tickets are still valid. Again I’m so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back, better than ever by the grace of God. Then I’ll give you the best show ever. Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me.”

Trailing her condition are comments from her fans wishing her fast recovery.

@Renar Case: “God please heal her for us.”

@Daniel Wike wrote: “Please recover soon dear. God bless you.”