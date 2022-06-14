Harrysong laments after losing 3 endorsement deals because of Yahoo Boys

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, Harrysong has taken to social media to cry out after he lost two huge endorsement deals become of the popular online scammers known as Yahoo boys.

The ‘Believe’ crooner revealed that he had lost the deals due to the scammers who had been flooding his DM in a bid to hack his Instagram account.

Because of this, the singer had to lock his DM and as a result, lost major endorsement deals with big brands.

The lost deals had hurt the singer so much that he had to come online to lament.

He wrote:

“Just because of the fear of Yahoo Boys and fraudsters in my DM trying to hack my page,

I missed 3 endorsements. I feel like biti*g someone’s ear right now”

