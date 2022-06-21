TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared her conversation with boyfriend after informing him that she got pregnant for him.

Her boyfriend who got so annoyed after hearing the news, denied the pregnancy.

He went on to rain insults on her, asking her to be ashamed of herself for becoming pregnant.

He added that he is not responsible for the ‘sh*t’ she is carrying in her womb.

However, while trying to remain positive and calm, she pleaded with him that the child is truly his but he insisted that he never wanted to hear from her again.
Netizens have taken to the comments section to sympathize with the lady.

Read their some comments below:

@deyan_music Ride or die don drive leave baby for bus.

@iamdeora_ If she keeps that baby now..just give that werey 1, 2yrs or more….he will start cla”iming ownership of a child he de‘nied, him fit carry you go kinsmen meeting…ndi ara, ndi ara…a you dey date boy shaaa…date a real man, that truly loves you…. responsible men own up to their responsibilities..even if he’s not financially capable…he wont treat you like this, he will always try his best to meet up…sorry nne.

@i_am_donis Wait first @he tell you say e want pikin before Una start ? If not then carry am comot

Read the screenshots below:

