Entertainment
By Shalom

An oyinbo woman, @blondie_n1, has taken to tiktok to share a beautiful video of her maid’s reaction after she got her visa.

In the video, the excited maid did something unexpected while celebrating. She danced to where her white madam was, bent the woman over and rode on her excitedly like a horse.

The lovely moment between the housemaid and her madam, as captured in a video, caused a huge stir on social media as it meant that the duo have a really friendly relationship.

Netizens have gushed over the video of the housemaid and her white madam celebrating the good news in an unexpected manner.

In the video, the joyful housemaid danced from a part in the apartment to the kitchen where her madam was.

She immediately took away the glass of water her boss held and made her go on all fours.

Watch the hilarious video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNFMU4KA/?k=1

