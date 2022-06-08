TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Our miracle is here” – Actress Ivie Okujaye excitedly shares first photos as she welcomes a baby girl abroad

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Ivie Okujaye is filled with immense joy as she welcomes a bouncing baby girl with her husband abroad.
The actress took to her official Instagram page to shared some images of her new born baby girl, letting the world know that her miracle child has finally arrived.

It is a thing of great joy and happiness to finally bring into the world one’s own child, after months of carrying the baby, actress Ivie Okujaye is overjoyed at having finally welcoming her baby.
Sharing the images of the newborn child, the thespian wrote:

And Baby is here!!!!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one that completes us❤️So grateful… Heart so full…”
Fans and colleagues have taken to the thespian’s comment section, flooding it with their congratulations.

