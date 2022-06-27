Igbo businessman invites 30 almajiri kids to give them new clothes

An Igbo businessman based in Kano State has been praised by social media users for his generosity.

According to reports, the Igbo man had gathered about 30 almajiri at his shop from the streets and made plans for them to celebrate the following Sallah in new outfits.

In order to have 30 new outfits made for the kids, he brought them to his shop and called a tailor to measure them.

A Twitter user who shared the story wrote:

“This Happened in Kano… this shop is located at Sabon Gari in Kano, it is owned by an Igbo man, he is the one sitting on a chair inside the shop.

he gathered 30 children (Almajiris) and called a tailor to measure their sizes and take their name’s, tell them to come back next Saturday to collect new clothes of their respective sizes for Sallah celebration free

He is a Christian. What an act of kindness. Please let celebrate him. May almighty Allah increase his wealth guide him and bless his children.”

