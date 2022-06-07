A Nigerian lady who released a video of her husband taking food from the kitchen has been dragged online.

She revealed in the video that he told her that he was dieting anytime she asked him for what to eat for breakfast.

This continued for a while as her husband claimed be wanted to detoxify and reduce his stomach fat.

She however revealed that she woke one day to watch tapes on their CCTV camera and found her husband microwaving ‘fufu’ early every morning.

Someone reacted:

“Many reasons a man can do this; She prepares his breakfast late and he loves to eat early She nags the life out of him and he’s trying to avoid her He’s not more in love and now she irritates him. Whichever the case is,communication is key.”

