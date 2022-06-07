TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s daughter’s voice, as she sings in new video

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of Yul Edochie‘s only daughter, Danielle Edochie singing passionately has sparked reactions on social media.

In the heartwarming video, the young lady was spotted singing the lyrics of a song in all seriousness.

READ ALSO

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul…

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul…

The video sparked reactions online as Nigerians applauded her for having such a melodious voice.

Reacting to the video, Nathania.Ak wrote:

“Your voice is so pretty. You sing so well. Your father has a great voice too. I guess it runs in the family.”

Ada favour wrote;
“Everything for me, but hope the bug didn’t bite you though o”

Chukwuemeka wrote:
“Wow wonderful voice. I hope you grow your voice so you can get to win AGT for us.”

Remarkable wrote:
“Beautiful voice baby”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many worshippers shot

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Struggling mother of twin boys gives birth to another set of twins

Lady dragged for leaking CCTV footage of her husband stealing meat from pot…

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s daughter’s voice, as she sings in new video

Singer Terungwa Albert Ikon, popularly known as Ortrees found dead weeks after…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More