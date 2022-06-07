Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s daughter’s voice, as she sings in new video

A video of Yul Edochie‘s only daughter, Danielle Edochie singing passionately has sparked reactions on social media.

In the heartwarming video, the young lady was spotted singing the lyrics of a song in all seriousness.

The video sparked reactions online as Nigerians applauded her for having such a melodious voice.

Reacting to the video, Nathania.Ak wrote:

“Your voice is so pretty. You sing so well. Your father has a great voice too. I guess it runs in the family.”

Ada favour wrote;

“Everything for me, but hope the bug didn’t bite you though o”

Chukwuemeka wrote:

“Wow wonderful voice. I hope you grow your voice so you can get to win AGT for us.”

Remarkable wrote:

“Beautiful voice baby”.

Watch the video below: