Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s daughter’s voice, as she sings in new video

A video of Yul Edochie‘s only daughter, Danielle Edochie singing passionately has sparked reactions on social media.
In the heartwarming video, the young lady was spotted singing the lyrics of a song in all seriousness.
The video sparked reactions online as Nigerians applauded her for having such a melodious voice.
Reacting to the video, Nathania.Ak wrote:
“Your voice is so pretty. You sing so well. Your father has a great voice too. I guess it runs in the family.”
Ada favour wrote;
“Everything for me, but hope the bug didn’t bite you though o”
Chukwuemeka wrote:
“Wow wonderful voice. I hope you grow your voice so you can get to win AGT for us.”
Remarkable wrote:
“Beautiful voice baby”.
Watch the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES