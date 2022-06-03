TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady shares her dad's reaction after telling him that she's pregnant not knowing it was a prank (Screenshots)

By Ezie Innocent
The lady

A young Nigerian lady has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with her father in which she pranked him.

The lady

She convinced her father that she was 8 weeks pregnant, but instead of being angry, he was happy.

He expressed joy that he would be a grandfather, however, the joy was shortlived when she gave a hint that it was a joke.

The man exclaimed on realising the truth, and went further to tell her not to speak to him for a week.

The lady known as @detoke__ on Twitter captioned the post; ”Ladies and gentlemen, my father”

 

See screenshot below;

