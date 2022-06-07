TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie…

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many…

Lady tries to show off her boyfriend but he quickly hides his face after realising she’s filming him (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has decided to join a social media trend which requests couples to show off their partners.
Taking to her social media, she flaunted herself and tried to showcase her lover, but he behaved in a way that suggested he didn’t want people to know who he was dating.

When the girlfriend recorded him, he was first backing away from the camera, but when he turned around and realized she was filming him, he quickly turned away.

The video sparked reactions from Nigerians who are wondering why the guy was hiding his face.

READ ALSO

Lady whose husband infected her with H!V narrates how it…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in…

ug_chinero wrote; I go love oh

sabo_blossom wrote; Why papito dey hide

just__jossy wrote; I know this Papito oh

kimmy_place_2 wrote; Papito no hide o

wunmimoore04 wrote; Woo una go break up last last me I don. chop my breakfast

chimaks_b; Papito is someone s serious boyfriend he deh hide o.
Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many worshippers shot

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady tries to show off her boyfriend but he quickly hides his face after…

“This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a…

I was lucky to meet my wife as a virgin even though I was a bad boy – Boy…

Lady confronts a customer who refused to pay her (Video)

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Struggling mother of twin boys gives birth to another set of twins

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More