Lagos ranked second worst liveable city in world

News
By Ezie Innocent

Lagos city, the commercial hub of Nigeria has been, due to social upheaval, terroriiissm, and war, named the second least liveable urban area in the world.

Lagos was ranked 171 out of 172 nations in the list of the most habitable cities in the world for the first quarter of 2022, according to the most recent 2022 Global Liveability Index

“The least liveable cities were Damascus in Syria, Lagos in Nigeria, Tripoli in Libya, Algiers in Algeria and Karachi in Pakistan, which scored 30.7, 32.2, 34.2, 37.0, and 37.5 respectively.

The EIU further highlighted the top five most liveable cities in the world which are Vienna, Austria scoring 99. 1; Copenhagen, Denmark with 98.0; Zurich, Switzerland with 96.3; Calgary, Canada had 96.3 and Vancouver, Canada with 96.1

“However, most of the cities in the bottom ten have improved their scores compared with last year, as COVID-19 pandemic induced pressures,” EIU disclosed.

The EIU, a sister organization of The Economist, assessed 173 cities worldwide based on a range of criteria, including infrastructure, availability to green space, political stability, crime rates, and health care.

When evaluating the living circumstances of each city, the EIU looks at the standard of healthcare, education, infrastructure, stability, and culture.

Lagos got 20.0, 20.8, 44.9, 25.0, and 46.4 correspondingly from the ranking index’s parameters for stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education, and infrastructure, bringing its overall score down to 32.2 from a possible 100.

