“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard (Video)
Social media users have reacted as Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu attends event with the singer’s bodyguards.
In a viral short video, the mother of one could be seen posting for a snapshot while the singer’s bodyguards sat behind to ensure that she’s safe.
The video has sparked reactions among netizens;
chioma123195 wrote;
“Las las na Sophia go carry the Adeleke’s name. worldtrendhop; Read btw the line to understand”
princediamod wrote;
“Davido truly loves her”
emekskingsley2385659 wrote;
“Na 001 babymama, what else do you expect”
purity.chika wrote;
“Let love lead❤️ nothing dey this world”
princediamod wrote;
“No wonder Davido said he Dey spend on her 😜 madam don collect her thing back o!”
ceemplybecca wrote;
“She’s all that she thinks she is and more!! Soft life too fit Sophia abeg!!! Sophia the FIRST!!!”
ceci.lia4376 wrote;
“If u don’t Gerrit, forget abourit. If u no have sense u will never understand cutie,she and parable are like this.”
christydcollections wrote;
“Yes I love how he takes care of them all🙌”
