“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard (Video)

Social media users have reacted as Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu attends event with the singer’s bodyguards.

In a viral short video, the mother of one could be seen posting for a snapshot while the singer’s bodyguards sat behind to ensure that she’s safe.

The video has sparked reactions among netizens;

chioma123195 wrote;

“Las las na Sophia go carry the Adeleke’s name. worldtrendhop; Read btw the line to understand”

princediamod wrote;

“Davido truly loves her”

emekskingsley2385659 wrote;

“Na 001 babymama, what else do you expect”

purity.chika wrote;

“Let love lead❤️ nothing dey this world”

princediamod wrote;

“No wonder Davido said he Dey spend on her 😜 madam don collect her thing back o!”

ceemplybecca wrote;

“She’s all that she thinks she is and more!! Soft life too fit Sophia abeg!!! Sophia the FIRST!!!”

ceci.lia4376 wrote;

“If u don’t Gerrit, forget abourit. If u no have sense u will never understand cutie,she and parable are like this.”

christydcollections wrote;

“Yes I love how he takes care of them all🙌”