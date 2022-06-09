TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in…

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a…

“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu attends event with Davido’s bodyguard (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Social media users have reacted as Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu attends event with the singer’s bodyguards.
In a viral short video, the mother of one could be seen posting for a snapshot while the singer’s bodyguards sat behind to ensure that she’s safe.

The video has sparked reactions among netizens;

chioma123195 wrote;
“Las las na Sophia go carry the Adeleke’s name. worldtrendhop; Read btw the line to understand”

princediamod wrote;
“Davido truly loves her”

emekskingsley2385659 wrote;
“Na 001 babymama, what else do you expect”

purity.chika wrote;
“Let love lead❤️ nothing dey this world”

princediamod wrote;
No wonder Davido said he Dey spend on her 😜 madam don collect her thing back o!”

ceemplybecca wrote;
“She’s all that she thinks she is and more!! Soft life too fit Sophia abeg!!! Sophia the FIRST!!!”

ceci.lia4376 wrote;
If u don’t Gerrit, forget abourit. If u no have sense u will never understand cutie,she and parable are like this.”

christydcollections wrote;
Yes I love how he takes care of them all🙌”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Korra Obidi’s three-year-old daughter breaks down in tears, begs her…

Woman who elevated her husband and made him rich, regrets her actions after…

I can’t believe you are gone, I’ll miss you – Yul Edochie…

Lady narrates her experience with a man she met at a pedestrian bridge

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu…

Old video of Tunde Bakare proclaiming he’ll take over from Buhari before his…

“You rescued me when confusion almost crippled me” – Georgina Onuoha…

Two years on, still his murderers have not been found – Khafi grieves, pleads…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky lashes out as Sabinus calls him ‘Senior Man’ again (Watch…

Nigerian lady makes her boyfriend write 500-word apology letter on his laptop…

Angel Smith blasts Maria Chike for sleeping with a married man, Maria reacts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More