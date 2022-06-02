Man cries out after his sister and her boyfriend stole N14million from him

A Nigerian businessman based in Lagos identified as Leonard Chukwuma has filed a complaint to the chief Magistrate’s court in Lagos.

He claimed that his sister, Adaku, and her boyfriend, Ikechukwu Eze, stole the sum of fourteen million naira from his telecommunications business.

Mr. Leonard disclosed that he observed holes in the finances of his business after be denied his half sister a loan of 10 million naira.

He stated that he confronted his sister and she admitted to stealing the money but she later disappeared with her boyfriend.

He said:

“I know the defendant as a boyfriend to my half-sister and a petty soft drink trader. Early 2020, my sister told me both of them opened a company called Brit & Georgina, and that I should lend them N10 million. I told her I didn’t have the money, and that I was using borrowed money. I thought the matter had been laid to rest”.

Adaku and Ikechukwu Eze have been arrested for fraudulent practices.