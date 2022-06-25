Man reveals how Peter Obi’s wife behaved as Anambra’s first lady and what people think of her

A young man identified as Nwoke Agulu has narrated what people think about Anambra state’s Ex-first lady and wife of Presidential candidate Peter Obi, Mrs Margaret Obi.

According to him, Mrs. Margaret Obi is the most well-liked and well-known woman in Anambra State.

He added that, unlike her predecessors, she did not have an office set aside just for her during her time as first lady, and neither did she enjoy other appurtenances.

He further added that Mrs. Obi visited numerous Anambra State villages on multiple occasions and participated in August meetings while she was her husband was on sit. Which is what led to her acceptance by the majority of people, particularly the Anambra women.

He said Mrs. Obi’s ability to be flexible was what enabled her to create a humane and nourishing environment at her residence (the government lodge or another location) which is why these individuals always ask for Peter Obi’s wife since they adore and miss her so much.

Read his posts below: