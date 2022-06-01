TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima…

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

Man spotted hiding money in his underwear after withdrawing from ATM (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment a man withdrew money from the ATM and began hiding it in his underwear.
Apparently, the man had worn a combat shorts which has side pockets, underneath the trousers he stepped out in.

After withdrawing his cash, he proceeded to pull down the trouser right there at the ATM to hide the money.
Onlookers had broken down with laughter over the spectacle they had just witnessed as some kept saying, ‘Nawa o’.

Although no one knows who exactly the man appears to be hiding it from, some speculate he might be hiding it from his wife or from robbers.

READ ALSO

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man…

Take charge at home while I take charge at the hotel –…

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man spotted hiding money in his underwear after withdrawing from ATM (Video)

Leaked voice note of Liquorose’s fan raining curses on Emmanuel for…

Reactions as Nigerian lady who graduated as medical doctor ends up as a…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, Queen Aanu splashes millions on Lexus ride as birthday…

Rising cost of living allegedly forcing Zimbabwean citizens to cut and sell off…

“We should apologize to Whitemoney” – Naira Marley mocked over his new…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More